Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $50.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $762,180. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.