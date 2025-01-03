Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $42.50

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO
nCino Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 4,474,158 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $159,951,148.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,513,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,356,445.25. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,418,237 shares of company stock valued at $340,474,175. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 97.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.