Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,452.86 ($17.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,435 ($17.76). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($18.20), with a volume of 19,733 shares trading hands.

Brunner Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £619.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.41%.

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

