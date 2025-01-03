Butler National Corporation Terminates CFO in Recent 8-K Filing

Butler National Corporation, as reported in their recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2025, announced the termination of Tad M. McMahon from his role as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the company. Effective immediately, Mr. McMahon’s employment has been concluded.
The departure of Mr. McMahon, a significant figure within the corporation, has implications for the leadership structure and financial oversight at Butler National Corporation. The company, based in Kansas, appears to be making changes at the executive level, as indicated by this recent development.
The company did not provide details in the filing surrounding the circumstances leading to the termination of Mr. McMahon. However, as per the regulatory requirements, this information is perceived as significant for investors and stakeholders of Butler National Corporation.
Apart from the announcement regarding the departure of a key executive, the filing did not include any other specific updates or disclosures. The termination of the CFO position marks a notable change within the company’s organizational structure and leadership team. Investors and analysts may be keen on observing how Butler National Corporation navigates through this transition period and any subsequent appointments or restructurings that may follow.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Butler National’s 8K filing here.
Butler National Company Profile
Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Butler National
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’