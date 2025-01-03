Butler National Corporation Terminates CFO in Recent 8-K Filing

Butler National Corporation, as reported in their recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2025, announced the termination of Tad M. McMahon from his role as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the company. Effective immediately, Mr. McMahon’s employment has been concluded.

The departure of Mr. McMahon, a significant figure within the corporation, has implications for the leadership structure and financial oversight at Butler National Corporation. The company, based in Kansas, appears to be making changes at the executive level, as indicated by this recent development.

This 8-K filing provides insight into the strategic decisions being made by Butler National Corporation and its management team. Christopher J. Reedy, the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, signed off on the report on January 3, 2025, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company did not provide details in the filing surrounding the circumstances leading to the termination of Mr. McMahon. However, as per the regulatory requirements, this information is perceived as significant for investors and stakeholders of Butler National Corporation.

Apart from the announcement regarding the departure of a key executive, the filing did not include any other specific updates or disclosures. The termination of the CFO position marks a notable change within the company’s organizational structure and leadership team. Investors and analysts may be keen on observing how Butler National Corporation navigates through this transition period and any subsequent appointments or restructurings that may follow.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Butler National’s 8K filing here.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

