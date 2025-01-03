Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Separately, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $13,700,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 112.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 453,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 240,354 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 150.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

