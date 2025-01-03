Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.150-15.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Cencora Stock Up 0.0 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE COR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.74. 736,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,561. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.73. Cencora has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

