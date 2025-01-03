Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

KKR traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.05. 733,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,845. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

