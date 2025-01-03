Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 14,021 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,253,000. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,818. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

