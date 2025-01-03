Centre Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,298,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,006,000 after buying an additional 665,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 268,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.