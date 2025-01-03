Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $136,724 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cohu by 34.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

