Contrasting Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp $36.16 million 1.20 $4.78 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.82 billion 2.50 $498.51 million $0.62 14.40

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 9.42% 5.87% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 6 3 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. The company also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; retirement plans; college planning services; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; special needs and disability trusts; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, and digital payments. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

