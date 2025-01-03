Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.99 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.42 ($0.24). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 26,051 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
