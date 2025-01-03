Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 6th

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 3rd.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 106,179,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

