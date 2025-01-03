Critical Comparison: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Passage Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($2.42) -19.48 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.17) -0.71

Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apogee Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 90.27%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 833.73%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -21.81% -20.94% Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Therapeutics



Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Passage Bio



Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

