Critical Comparison: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22% Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of 1847 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Lightbridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $69.42 million 0.07 -$30.00 million N/A N/A Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.75) -6.80

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

1847 has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightbridge beats 1847 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

