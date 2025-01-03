Critical Comparison: Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) versus Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -58.26% -22.81% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -55.00

This table compares Lithium and Western Copper & Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 3 1 3.25

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 286.36%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Lithium.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

