Critical Review: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Adecoagro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 2.82 $11.50 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.41 billion 0.71 $226.29 million $1.50 6.38

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 11.25% 10.14% 4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.