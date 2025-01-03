Critical Survey: authID (NASDAQ:AUID) & Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and authID”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $195.84 million 5.83 -$31.03 million ($0.40) -39.23 authID $758,638.00 81.48 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

authID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weave Communications.

Weave Communications has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weave Communications and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 1 3 1 3.00 authID 0 0 0 0 0.00

Weave Communications currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than authID.

Profitability

This table compares Weave Communications and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -14.64% -28.01% -10.53% authID -1,702.46% -89.02% -78.48%

Summary

Weave Communications beats authID on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

