Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

