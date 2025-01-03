Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.54 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18). Currys shares last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,408,322 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4,705.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

