Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.54 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18). Currys shares last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,408,322 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Currys
Currys Stock Performance
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- What is a support level?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.