Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 209,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 191,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

