Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.