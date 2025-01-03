Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.80. 397,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 524,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Constellation Energy: Stock Climbs on Billion-Dollar Contract
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.