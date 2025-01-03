Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.80. 397,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 524,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.