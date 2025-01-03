Dentgroup LLC Buys 12,073 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after acquiring an additional 660,264 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,570,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,772,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.70. 530,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,079. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

