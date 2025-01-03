Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,466 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,001. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.