Dentgroup LLC Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 98,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,493. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

