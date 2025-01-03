Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,537.50 ($31.41). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 2,537.50 ($31.41), with a volume of 911,348 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.66) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($28.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,993.33 ($37.05).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,493.72. The stock has a market cap of £54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.09) per share, with a total value of £8,272 ($10,238.89). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,015 shares of company stock worth $2,476,438. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

