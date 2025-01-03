Dimensional Global Small Company – Active ETF (DGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Dimensional Global Small Company – Active ETF (ASX:DGSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.
Dimensional Global Small Company – Active ETF Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Small Company – Active ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top Dividend Stocks Analysts Recommend for 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Small Company - Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Small Company - Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.