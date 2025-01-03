DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $18,454,356.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63.

DASH traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $174.96. 1,913,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

