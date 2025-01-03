DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 395,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,596. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
