Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DNB opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

