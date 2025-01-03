Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Financial Survey

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus target price of $437.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 17.37% 18.41% 13.74% Dynatronics -8.88% -41.41% -10.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Dynatronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.88 billion 8.45 $593.40 million $6.74 49.79 Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.03 -$2.70 million ($0.96) -0.14

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Dynatronics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

