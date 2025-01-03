Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Announces Resignation of Director

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ: ELAB) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr. Jordan R. Plews has resigned as a Director of PMGC Holdings Inc. Effective as of December 23, 2024, Mr. Plews’ departure from the company, formerly known as Elevai Labs Inc., was clarified not to have arisen due to any disputes with the company regarding its operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies), or practices. Mr. Plews’ resignation letter was formally included as Exhibit 99.1 within the filing.

As part of the submission, Elevai Labs outlined the specifics of Mr. Plews’ departure under Item 5.02, detailing the resignation effective as of the mentioned date. Furthermore, the filing under Item 9.01 highlighted the inclusion of Mr. Plews’ resignation letter as Exhibit 99.1 and a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in Inline XBRL as Exhibit 104.

The signing of the filing on December 31, 2024, was executed by Graydon Bensler, the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of PMGC Holdings Inc., as designated in the documents.

Exhibit 99.1, the resignation letter from Mr. Jordan R. Plews to the shareholders and the Board of Directors of Elevai Labs Inc., clearly denotes his decision to step down as a director. The letter iterates explicitly that the resignation was not linked to any dissent with Elevai Labs Inc. concerning any facet of its operation, policies, or practices.

This announcement signifies a notable change within the governance structure of Elevai Labs, prompting investors and market watchers to remain attentive to any subsequent developments following this key resignation.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

