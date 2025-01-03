Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $717.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,415. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $693.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
