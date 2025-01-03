Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $717.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,415. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $693.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,052.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

