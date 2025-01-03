Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,103. The company has a market capitalization of $732.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

