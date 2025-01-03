Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.04 ($8.29) and last traded at €8.20 ($8.45). Approximately 1,138,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.54 ($8.80).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.47 and a 200-day moving average of €7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

