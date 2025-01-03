Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. 6,316,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,227. The company has a market cap of $476.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

