First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,084.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,281,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

