First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 2,167 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,410,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $161.75. 300,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

