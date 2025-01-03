First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 226 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $118.72 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

