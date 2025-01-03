First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 5,644 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,917. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

