First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 584 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,664,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,541 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

