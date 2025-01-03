First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,809,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 340,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,892,000.

ACWX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 482,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,522. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

