First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

PM stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $122.07. 1,102,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,974. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

