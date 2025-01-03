Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.35 and traded as high as $207.26. Fiserv shares last traded at $205.42, with a volume of 1,416,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.88.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.