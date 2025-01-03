FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 49.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

