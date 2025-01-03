Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Capital Management LLC

Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 544.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,785. The company has a market cap of $744.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.74.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

