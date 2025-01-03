Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 37,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 59,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

