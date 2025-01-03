Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.22. Funko has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,008,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,613 shares in the company, valued at $120,775.20. This trade represents a 89.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $183,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843.10. This represents a 69.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $196,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

