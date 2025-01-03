Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,268 shares of company stock worth $6,790,203 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.69. The stock had a trading volume of 229,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

